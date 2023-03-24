- An autonomous Cruise vehicle hit the back of a Muni bus on Thursday. No one was in the Cruise car, the name of which is apparently Souffle, and the GM-owned company confirmed "one of our vehicles made contact with the rear of a Muni bus." [Twitter / Reddit]
- SF Supervisor Ahsha Safai is likely to be a challenger to London Breed in the 2024 mayoral election. So, too, maybe, will Daniel Lurie, the founder of Tipping Point, but that rumor dates back six years already. [Chronicle]
- Some Oakland teachers are staging a sickout today in a non-union-approved action over what they are calling bad-faith negotiations by the school district. The strike is over proposed school mergers, wages, and the slashing of paraprofessionals who help out with students most in need. [KRON4]
- A 32-year-old Fairfield woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of DUI causing bodily injury after allegedly striking an 11-year-old girl with her car in front of a middle school. The girl was hospitalized with life-threateneing injuries.[Bay Area News Group]
- Sigh. We are in for another cold snap, this one bringing chilly northwest winds tonight into tomorrow. [Chronicle]
- Trump is holding a rally in Waco, TX, on the 30th anniversary of the Branch Davidian standoff. [New York Times]
- If you have a free few minutes, please appreciate this meandering but incredibly insightful Q&A-style essay by Eric Levitz about AI chatbots and how they might replace us all. [NY Mag]
Photo: d_bau13/Twitter