- The Tuesday afternoon wind gusts reached up to 77 miles per hour, and the National Weather Service warns that “strong winds remain possible through at least 9pm tonight.” There’s currently a major downed tree blocking traffic at 21st and Valencia Streets, while another one is down in the Financial District near Jackson and Davis Streets. [SFGate]
The winds brought down this tree on Jackson and Davis in San Francisco. Drivers are taking turns going around the tree. pic.twitter.com/ZiB7HjYTme— Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) March 21, 2023
- One week to the day after winds knocked over a big rig on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, another semi was knocked down on the Bay Bridge, and trucks are not being allowed on the bridge right now. At about 5:40 p.m., the Highway Patrol announced “The #1 & #5 traffic lanes are now temporarily open on I-80 [eastbound] on the San Francisco/Oakland Bay Bridge, west of Treasure Island. All [eastbound] lanes will be closed again temporarily when emergency vehicles arrive to upright the overturned truck. Expect delays!” [Chronicle]
UPDATE - TRAFFIC ALERT— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 22, 2023
The #1 & #5 traffic lanes are now temporarily open on I-80 e/b on the San Francisco/Oakland Bay Bridge, west of Treasure Island. All e/b lanes will be closed again temporarily when emergency vehicles arrive to upright the overturned truck. Expect delays! pic.twitter.com/TqPROzZ4Lu
- And in another windstorm deja vu, eight days after a panel was blown off 555 California, the same thing happened again Tuesday afternoon with windows down the street at 50 California. There are currently street closures at California, Clay, Davis, and Sacramento Streets. [KRON4]
#BREAKINGNEWS A window on the 20th floor of 50 California has been blown out. Wind gusts are very strong here with people having difficulty walking at times. Sacramento Street has been closed on the north side of the building as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/hwl4XLK51N— Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) March 21, 2023
- 32-year-old Financial District/South of Market bookstore Alexander Book Company has announced its permanent closure, though they have not announced a specific closing date. The store’s website says “All books currently in the store will now receive a 25% discount.” [Alexander Book Co.]
- The wind and rain storms have left at least 80,000 households across the Bay Area without power. [SFGate]
- SFMTA is considering adding more meters to currently unmetered areas in the northeast Mission District, and a public hearing on the matter is underway Tuesday night. [SFMTA]
