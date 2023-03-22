- A major power outage in San Francisco impacted SF General Hospital on Tuesday, and today it was endangering lab samples. The hospital has a generator, but some labs were still totally without power, and specimens in 170 freezers on the hospital campus are potentially going to be compromised. [Mission Local]
- Gov. Gavin Newsom has stepped in to try to speed up the highrise development at 469 Stevenson, which was infamously blocked by the Board of Supervisors in 2021. Per the Chronicle, Newsom has upgraded the status of the project under a new state law, so "once the project’s formal environmental impact report is approved, if a lawsuit challenging it is filed, the state appeals court must settle the matter within 270 days." [Chronicle]
- Stevie Nicks is postponing her Chase Center show, scheduled for Thursday, March 23, due to a COVID infection in her band. Nicks is also postponing a Sacramento show that was scheduled for Sunday, and there's no word what the new dates might be. [Bay Area News Group]
- 31-year-old Nicholas Welker, the San Jose-based leader of a White supremacist group who goes by the online handle "King ov (sic) Wrath" was arrested Tuesday for allegedly posting threats against a Brooklyn-based journalist. [KTVU]
- A 21-year-old man was killed and his stepfather was wounded in a shooting at a Concord strip mall on Tuesday, and two suspects, a male and a female, remain at large. [KTVU]
- It's not exactly new news, but two contractors who were emrboiled in the Mohammed Nuru corruption scandal, Alan Varela and William Gilmartin of ProVen Management Inc., have been formally barred from doing future business with the City of San Francisco. [Chronicle]
- Maybeck's, the Marina District restaurant that reopened in revamped form last June, is already closed. [Hoodline]
