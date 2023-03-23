A search was launched early Thursday for a possibly missing 7-year-old boy at Moss Landing in Monterey County. The search began after a 3-year-old boy was found who said his mother went missing, and after the mother was found, he said his brother was missing too. [NBC Bay Area]

At an event at Georgetown University on Thursday, Nancy Pelosi came out swinging again for SF Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, and his anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortion stances. "Every parade against women honoring their own sense of responsibility or LGBTQ, he leads," Pelosi said. "And so he's made it very clear, maybe we're not all god's children." [Chronicle]

SF Supervisor Aaron Peskin is calling for comprehensive engineering reports from all downtown buildings after the past two weeks of falling glass. Four buildings have been confirmed to have suffered wind-related damage to windows. [ABC 7]

A dead body was found in the waters of the Bay Wednesday afternoon near Pier 39. Police say there is no evidence of foul play at the moment. [KRON4]

A rare tornado that formed for only about a minute damaged 11 buildings Wednesday in Montebello, in East L.A. [Bay Area News Group]

The man killed when a tree fell on the car he was riding in Walnut Creek on Tuesday evening has been identified as 79-year-old lawyer Thomas Huster. [KTVU]

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced intense questioning from both sides of the aisle at a Congressional hearing Thursday morning. [Associated Press / New York Times]

Top image: Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi joins members of Protect Our Care and healthcare storytellers at an intimate round table discussion to celebrate the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Protect Our Care)