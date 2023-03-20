A Muni bus shooting just before 6 p.m. Sunday night, apparently on the 49-Van Ness, left one 34-year-old man injured and hospitalized, and the suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

For the second time in four days, there's been shooting on public transit. This time a man was shot on a Muni bus Sunday night, with police being called to 13th and Mission Streets at 5:51 p.m. Sunday, according to the Chronicle. KPIX reports the shooting victims did survive, and KTVU added a Monday morning update that “He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to live.”

Gunfire on Muni 49 Bus @CitizenApp Mission St & 13th St Yesterday 5:56:40 PM PDT



This Citizen app video purports to be from the scene, and its time and location coordinates match official incident reports. KTVU spoke to a witness who was on the bus when the shooting happened.

“There were two men arguing on the bus when I got on at 16th and Mission,” that eyewitness told the station. “By the time we got to this stop, they were calling each other names and the shooter had challenged the other to get off the bus to fight. And so first the victim did make that move, and as soon as he got close to the door and the door opened, the shooter shot him twice.” The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

Screenshot via SFPD

The SFPD Incident report is seen above, and describes the suspect as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old, while the victim is a 34-year-old Hispanic male. The Citizen app report has slightly more description of the suspect, though this information is unverified and was submitted anonymously.

SFMTA released a statement to KTVU. "We have worked diligently to improve Muni safety including increasing staff presence across our system and maintaining our network of cameras on each vehicle,” the statement said. “If you see something, say something, and do not hesitate to call 911.”

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related: Shot Fired During Argument On BART Train, Bullet Grazes Victim [SFist]

Image via Citizen app