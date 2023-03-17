In another story that is unlikely to improve ridership on BART, a man was grazed by a bullet on a BART train Thursday night, after he was being pistol-whipped by another man and the gun went off.

BART has been notably sketchy at nighttime since the pandemic, and Thursday was no exception. As Bay City News reports, two men got into an argument onboard a San Francisco International Airport-bound train around 10 p.m., while the train was in the Transbay Tube.

One man allegedly pistol-whipped the other man, and while he was doing so, his gun went off, grazing the head of the man he was hitting.

The situation prompted a temporary shutdown of Embarcadero Station and reports of police activity, and there were subsequent "major" delays across the BART system.

BART Police reportedly were waiting at Embarcadero Station for the approaching train on which the incident occurred, but they were unable to locate the victim or the shooting suspect.

BART Police then were able to pull surveillance footage of the incident, and they subsequently located the victim at 16th and Mission streets, at which point he was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect remains at large.

