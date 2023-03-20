- The next round of rain headed for the Bay Area is going to come early Tuesday, and will primarily impact those needing to commute in the morning. The heaviest rain is forecast betwee 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., with some strong winds to follow. [ABC 7]
- As part of an effort announced last month, there will be double the number of BART Police on trains starting Monday. BART has said safety is a priority, and the increased police presence comes after several high-profile incidents including an onboard shooting Thursday. [KTVU]
- In a memo to staff on Monday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the company would be laying off 9,000 more workers in the coming weeks. This is on top of 18,000 layoffs Amazon announced in January. [Associated Press]
- Rockslides and landslides blocked part of the roadway on Highway 29 north of Calistoga on Sunday, connecting Napa County and Lake County, leading to partial road closures. [Chronicle / Twitter]
- A student film crew shooting video on Fourth Street in Berkeley on Saturday night was robbed at gunpoint of $10,000 worth of equipment and cellphones. [Chronicle]
- Petaluma police say they arrested four DUI suspects at checkpoints on St. Patrick's Day, and a handful of others who were driving on suspended or revoked licenses. [KRON4]
- Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle and one was killed on I-580 in Livermore late Sunday. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: CHP_Napa/Twitter