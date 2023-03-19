Three juveniles were rushed to the hospital, two of them with severe injuries, after fireworks sparked at Ocean Beach on Saturday night, according to officials with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

At Ocean Beach tonight, at approximately 815pm US Park Police officers and @SFFDPIO units responded to reports of juveniles injured by fireworks. A group of 20-30 local juveniles around a beach fire when several ignited fireworks. — Golden Gate National Recreation Area - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) March 19, 2023

KRON4 reported that around 8 p.m., a group of approximately 20 to 30 juveniles had gathered around a fire on the beach, according to authorities. Some of them were reportedly setting off fireworks when three people suffered injuries.

The U.S. Park Police and San Francisco officers responded to the scene at about 8:15 p.m., Golden Gate National Recreation Area officials said. (Ocean Beach is a part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, protected ecologically and historically significant landscapes in the Bay Area that is run by the National Park Service.)

Officials confirmed that three of the kids were transported to local hospitals, with two of them receiving serious injuries and the third sustaining minor injuries. Neither the identities and ages of the individuals involved, nor the details of the injuries, have not been released, the Chronicle reported. It’s also unclear if those injured were the ones setting off the firework.

The US Park police are continuing the investigation into the Ocean Beach firework incident, officials say. The GGNRA has also reminded the public that fireworks are prohibited in all national parks, including Ocean Beach.

Image via NPS/Alison Taggart-Barone.