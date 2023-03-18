- A fatal traffic collision occurred Friday night around 10 p.m. in Antioch, according to the Antioch Police Department. One person died and two others were critically injured in the collision involving two vehicles on the eastbound SR-4 off and on ramps and Lone Tree Way. [KRON4]
- Santa Rosa police arrested two male students who were minors from Montgomery High School after both were found with weapons — a knife and metal knuckles — police said. The students had been in a fight involving multiple juveniles, police said, and went to the same school where a fatal stabbing had taken place at the beginning of this month. [Chronicle]
- The infamous former CEO of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, assured a federal judge that she would not flee the country before serving her 11-year prison sentence, which is set to begin next month. She is still not in custody, but had reportedly tried to book a one-way ticket to Mexico after receiving the sentence. [KRON4]
Elizabeth Holmes will remain free, at least until April. The judge declined to make a ruling today on restitution and her custody status. Prosecutor Kelly Volkar asserted that Holmes IS a flight risk. "She has the means and the motive to flee," Volkar said. pic.twitter.com/yL8R46Pp1Z— Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) March 17, 2023
- Former President Donald Trump made a claim that he would be arrested this coming week on his site, Truth Social, at 7:26 a.m. Saturday morning, in language reminiscent of January 6th. The post ended with: “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.” [NY Times]
- Two men were shot Friday night around 10 a.m. in North Oakland, authorities said, but both reportedly survived and are in stable condition. A woman had approached the two men, one 68 and one 56, with a pistol and began shooting at them, police said. [Mercury News]
- PG&E has announced that utility bills will decrease by an average of 75% this month due to a drop in market prices for natural gas, following a significant increase in winter bills. [ABC7]
Related: Stabbing at SF Middle School Comes Amid Uptick In Violence at Local Schools [SFist]
Image via Getty Images/Philip Pacheco. Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes with her boyfriend Billy Evans, walks back to her hotel following a hearing at the Robert E. Peckham U.S. Courthouse on March 17, 2023 in San Jose, California.