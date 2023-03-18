Elizabeth Holmes will remain free, at least until April. The judge declined to make a ruling today on restitution and her custody status. Prosecutor Kelly Volkar asserted that Holmes IS a flight risk. "She has the means and the motive to flee," Volkar said. pic.twitter.com/yL8R46Pp1Z — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) March 17, 2023

Former President Donald Trump made a claim that he would be arrested this coming week on his site, Truth Social, at 7:26 a.m. Saturday morning, in language reminiscent of January 6th. The post ended with: “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.” [NY Times]

Two men were shot Friday night around 10 a.m. in North Oakland, authorities said, but both reportedly survived and are in stable condition. A woman had approached the two men, one 68 and one 56, with a pistol and began shooting at them, police said. [Mercury News]

PG&E has announced that utility bills will decrease by an average of 75% this month due to a drop in market prices for natural gas, following a significant increase in winter bills. [ABC7]

Image via Getty Images/Philip Pacheco. Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes with her boyfriend Billy Evans, walks back to her hotel following a hearing at the Robert E. Peckham U.S. Courthouse on March 17, 2023 in San Jose, California.