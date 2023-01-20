As federal prosecutors push to get Elizabeth Holmes more quickly into prison, they have revealed in a new court filing that she booked a one-way ticket to Mexico last year not long after her conviction on four counts of fraud.

It's a cliché that American criminals high-tail it to Mexico to go on the lam, and apparently that's just what white-collar criminal Elizabeth Holmes did following her January 2022 conviction. Federal prosecutors this week filed court documents highlighting a one-way ticket that Holmes booked for January 26th of last year, about three weeks after the jury verdict came down. As the Mercury News reports, the trip was only canceled "after government prosecutors contacted Holmes’ legal team about the 'unauthorized flight.'"

Prosecutors said in the filing, "it is difficult to know with certainty what [Holmes] would have done had the government not intervened."

Holmes's husband, Billy Evans, apparently left the country on January 26, 2022, and didn't return for six weeks.

Holmes was sentenced in November to over 11 years in prison over the debacle that was Theranos, and her role in peddling a pin-prick blood-testing process to investors that was never viable. Her attorneys have argued that she is not a flight risk, but the latest filing appears to be arguing otherwise — and pressing for Holmes to be behind bars pending her attorneys' appeal efforts

Holmes was set to report to federal prison on April 27, and her attorneys filed a motion in December saying she should remain free pending her appeal. "She has strong ties to her partner and family, including her son and soon-to-be-born child, that incentivize her to comply with her conditions of release," the motion said, per the Mercury News.

In the prosecution's latest filing, they write that "the incentive to flee has never been higher and [Holmes] has the means to act on that incentive."

Prosecutors also noted, per Business Insider, that Holmes "continues to show no remorse to her victims," and they suggested that she should not be living out her time, post-conviction, in that Woodside estate that is reportedly costing $13,000 per month to rent.

Holmes has reportedly been seeking to get the restrictions on her travel relaxed, and prosecutors have balked at "vague references" to her husband's work schedule. The feds point out that Evans, who is heir to a small hotel fortune, has had his income listed as $0 in other filings.

"There are not two systems of justice — one for the wealthy and one for the poor — there is one criminal justice system in this country," the prosecutors say.

Holmes was visibly very pregnant at her sentencing two months ago, and it's not clear when her second child is due.

Holmes's partner in Theranos crimes, Sunny Balwani, was sentenced last month to 13 years in prison.

Top image: Elizabeth Holmes goes through a security checkpoint as she arrives at federal court on November 18, 2022 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)