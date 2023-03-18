The identity of a young woman who was hit and killed by a car in January after she was allegedly forced onto an I-880 center divider by an armed attacker has been released.

The 20-year-old woman was Fremont resident Diamond Ki’ilani Kamehaiku-Sysco, Mercury News reported. Her online obituary said she worked at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Newark, actively volunteered at a local church, and described her as someone who saw the good in others.

The dispute that resulted in her tragic death was reportedly all over a plastic yellow “Children At Play” sign, authorities said.

Around 10 p.m. on January 12, Kamehaiku-Sysco and a friend, whose identity has not been released, had allegedly taken the sign from the middle of the road in a Fremont neighborhood, before driving onto the I-880 freeway, according to Mercury News. Near the Dixon Landing Road exit, another driver reportedly suddenly cut them off, pulled out a gun, and demanded that they exit their vehicle.

He then took the Children At Play sign and the keys to the van, and fled the scene. Left stranded on the leftbound shoulder near the center divider with no way to move their vehicle, Kamehaiku-Sysco and her friend were struck by an oncoming car while attempting to return to safety.

Kamehaiku-Sysco tragically passed away as a result of her injuries. The police have yet to make any arrests or file charges in connection with the incident.

Image via Tony Webster, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons.