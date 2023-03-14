- SFO was telling travelers to expect 80-minute delays Tuesday due to high winds. Most of the Bay Area is under a high wind warning until 11 p.m. tonight. [Chronicle]
- After the banking-related stock panic on Monday, shares in SF-based First Republic Bank rebounded in early trading on Tuesday. The bank's stock price sunk more than 60% Monday morning before trading was halted, but was up nearly 58% this morning. [SF Business Times]
- Last week's run on Silicon Valley Bank was fueled by panic on Twitter and in private Slack groups, according to the Wall Street Journal. It's being called the "first Twitter-fueled bank run." [CNN]
- The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is now being investigated by the feds. "One potential focus could be sales of company shares by several bank executives in the weeks before the bank’s failure, several legal experts said." [New York Times]
- An Amazon truck jackknifed in the rain early Tuesday on I-680 south of Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton, causing traffic to have to be diverted. [KTVU]
- A Raley's supermarket in South Lake Tahoe was evacuated over the weekend due to structural safety concerns with so much snow on the roof. [City of SLT/Twitter]
- Palisades Tahoe said it had recorded 10 new inches of snow in the last 24 hours, bringing its total snowfall this season to 648 inches. [KRON4]
- The Alameda County Coroner's Office is now seeking help in identifying the cremains of 154 people found in the warehouse of an errant Hayward crematorium last week. [KPIX]
Photo: Jason Leung