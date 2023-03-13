- The list of companies impacted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank includes Etsy, Roku, online payroll provider Rippling, and Folx Health, a digital health care startup focused on the medical needs of the LBGTQ community. The fallout continued on Monday, but companies were at least assured access to all their funds from the federal government. [KPIX]
- Some startups were able to gain access to their full accounts today via the SVB website. The bank and website are now being run by the federal government. [New York Times]
- There is now a full, four-egg clutch in the UC Berkeley falcon nest of Annie and Lou. Annie laid her fourth egg on Saturday, and while she has laid four eggs often in the past, she never seen all four hatch successfully. [Berkeleyside]
- An Academy Awards viewing party in Hillsborough was just one of likely many small local celebrations of Sunday night's Oscar wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Star Michelle Yeoh gave an inspiring acceptance speech after becoming the first Asian woman ever to win the Best Actress trophy, as did supporting actor Ke Huy Quan, a former child star with an inspiring comeback story. [ABC 7]
- There are now 16,000 people under evacuation orders in Monterey County due to the Pajaro River levee breach. Crews were racing to try to plug the 360-foot breach with boulders and rocks today. [KPIX / Bay Area News Group]
- The San Francisco school board is set to vote Tuesday to authorize spending another $5 million — on top of $2.8M authorized last year — to try to fix the mess with the school district's new payroll system, which rolled out in January 2022 to immediate disaster. [Chronicle]
- A body that was found in the waters off Sausalito last week has been identified as 70-year-old Carolynn Leslie Dean, a Sausalito resident, and her cause of death has not yet been determined — but foul play is not suspected. [KPIX]
- The neon sign over the historic Grand Theater on Mission Street (between 22nd and 23rd) has flickered back on thanks to a fundraising drive by Gray Area, the arts org that now occupies the theater. [Hoodline]
Photo: Michelle Yeoh attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)