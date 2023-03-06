Gavin Newsom took to Twitter early Monday to declare that pharmacy chain Walgreens is now on the list of entities the state won't being doing future business with, due to its decision not to ship medical-abortion drugs to women in 20 states.

"California won't be doing business with @walgreens – or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done," Newsom tweeted.

The governor posted his statement in response to a CNN article from Friday about Walgreens pledging not to distribute mifepristone, a drug approved by the FDA for at-home abortions, to people in 20 states where medical abortion is no longer legal.

"We intend to be a certified pharmacy and will distribute Mifepristone only in those jurisdictions where it is legal and operationally feasible," the company said in a statement. Other chains like Rite Aid and CVS have not yet taken a stance, but all of them are under pressure from Republicans to make abortion access more difficult — yielding to their evangelical and far-right base after last year's decision about Roe v. Wade, and the enactment of so-called "trigger laws" in multiple Republican-led states.

Politico broke the story about Walgreens' move, with the company responding to GOP lawmakers who are threatening lawsuits over the abortion drug.

It's not entirely clear how this will impact Walgreens, or how much official state business gets done with the pharmacy chain. But throughout the pandemic, Walgreens and CVS appeared to be partnered with the state as official vaccine sites, supplementing city- and state-sponsored vaccination clinics.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the governor's office said, "California is reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and the state. We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right wing bullies pushing their extremist agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls."

The City of San Francisco and the State of California already ban official travel for their employees to two dozen states due to discriminatory laws on their books.

Assembly Bill 1887, which was signed into law in 2016, bans state-sponsored travel to any state that discriminates "against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people." Newsom has also continued to rail against states that have restricted abortion access in recent months, though he made a trip to an event in Austin last fall, seemingly in violation of the state's travel ban, as Fox News pointed out.

Photo: Sachina Hobo