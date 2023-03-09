- The 49ers laid off nearly 30 Levi’s Stadium executives, including their decades-long stadium general manager Jim Mercurio. The 49ers have made no public announcement, and what’s probably going to cause more concern is the revelation that the 49ers claim they’ve made “no revenue from concerts” at Levi’s Stadium. That means no profits have been shared with the city of Santa Clara, and you can expect to hear more about that implausible “no revenue” claim from a skeptical Santa Clara City Council. [Chronicle]
- The beloved annual Golden Gate Park LED forest display Entwined will have its last day Sunday, and there was a party planned Saturday night, but that party is now canceled because of the weather. “Unfortunately, the Entwined closing party scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled due to rain,” the SF Parks Alliance tweeted Thursday afternoon. “You can still stop by the installation which will be lit up every day until March 12.”
- The Cure announced their first proper U.S. tour since 2016, and they’re playing the Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 27. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 15, but someone needs to tell Variety magazine that Shoreline Amphitheatre is in Mountain View, not in San Francisco. [Variety]
- Very popular Oakland burger spot Lovely’s will be opening a new location at the new Woods taproom in San Anselmo. [Chronicle]
- A pedestrian trying to cross I-80 in Vallejo was killed Thursday morning, being struck by multiple vehicles, and folks that is why you do not cross four-lane highways on foot. [KPIX]
- Actor and Baretta star Robert Blake (who as a child was the replacement for Porky on Little Rascals), and who was infamously acquitted of his wife's unsolved 2001 murder, has died from heart disease. He was 89. [NY Times]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist