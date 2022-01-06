While Pelosi gets dragged for bringing Dick Cheney and the Hamilton cast for a Jan. 6 remembrance, new evidence emerges that Kimberly Guilfoyle says she raised $3 million to finance the Trump rally that day, and angled to get Alex Jones and Steve Bannon speaking slots.

Today being the one-year anniversary of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol, the occasion was marked with candlelight vigils, a moment of silence in Congress, and a pointed speech from President Biden talking about Trump holding a "dagger" to the throat of democracy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom the rioters wanted to kill that day, is of course being slammed by both left-wing and right-wing Twitter for her morning remembrance, because she is Nancy Pelosi.

The targets of their ire are former Republican vice president Dick Cheney being invited to the House floor, and a recorded visit from the cast of Hamilton, wherein she invoked the (actually quite appropriate!) lyrics. “If we lay a strong enough foundation, we will pass it on to you, and we will give the world to you.”



But there is trouble brewing for Gavin Newsom’s ex-wife and former San Francisco assistant district attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle, who would by then spawn into the finance chair of the Trump Victory Committee. We already knew that Guilfoyle attended and spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally that day, as evidenced in the video below wherein she is inexplicably dancing to Laura Branigan song “Gloria” before Trump himself goes on to speak.

But it is not good news for Guilfoyle that the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack is subpoenaing phone records for communications with her. Guilfoyle herself has not been subpoenaed. But Politico reported this week that the Stop the Steal founder had his phone records subpoenaed, because of “a call he received that morning from Kimberly Guilfoyle.” And this builds on a more damning report from ProPublica, who obtained text messages from Guilfoyle about the rally, in which she claimed to have raised $3 million for the event that left five dead, hundreds injured, and legitimately attempted to overthrow the U.S. government.

"Literally one of my donors Julie at 3 million," texted Guilfoyle to White House liaison Katrina Pierson, referring to Julie Jenkins Fancelli, a Publix supermarket heir who Guilfoyle had developed a professional relationship with during the campaign.

The texts were to Katrina Pierson, the White House rally liaison who has also had her phone records subpoenaed. Guilfoyle was angling for a speaking slot that day, and texted Pierson that she had "raised so much money for this" and "Literally one of my donors Julie at 3 million.” (She's referring to Publix grocery heir Julie Jenkins Fancelli.)

There is no proof Guilfoyle actually did raise this money, only that she claimed to have.

According to ProPublica, during another pre-rally organizing call, “Guilfoyle voiced her support for the controversial speakers” Alex Jones and Steve Bannon to address the rally. That was nixed by Trump’s top lieutenants, but Guilfoyle was allowed to speak that day.

Her attorney Joe Tacopina told ProPublica that the texts “did not relate to the Save America rally” on January 6, and that the “content of the message itself” was “inaccurate” and “taken out of context.” In other news… she’s retained a lawyer now, hmmm?

We should also note the ironic news that Guilfoyle secretly got engaged to Donald Trump, Jr., and apparently this happened a year ago. In lieu of flowers, we imagine they ask you to send a crate of cocaine.

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Crowds gather outside the U.S. Capitol for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.(Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)