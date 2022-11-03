- That super-bizarre mystery of a buried Mercedes-Benz in an Atherton yard appears to be solved, and the likely explanation is insurance fraud. Considering the car’s owner Johnny Bocktune Lew was accused of sinking a yacht in 1999 for the insurance money, and the LA Times reports Lew collected $87,000 in insurance on the car, investigators are confident that whole thing was an insurance scheme. [Chronicle]
- Artist Cherles Gadeken’s wildly popular LED forest Entwined will return to Golden Gate Park in early December. The installation will be back from December 1, 2022 – March 12, 2023, and according to an SF Parks Alliance announcement, “New to this year’s installation will be twice a week performances and other engaging art activations.” [SF Examiner]
- A patron complains she was placed in a chokehold during an incident at the DNA Lounge Saturday while, admittedly, rolling a blunt in line. Staff tell a very different story, though, saying she “repeatedly harassed staff members, screaming at and striking several of them and refusing all attempts at deescalation.” [KRON-4]
- Tasty and frisky Castro favorite Hot Cookie is celebrating their 25-year anniversary all month, with rollback 1997 price specials this week, and other events and promotions all month. [Hoodline]
- Longtime Oakland Raiders punting legend Ray Guy, the first ever punter elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday, He was 72. [NBC Bay Area]
- Both local and national reports confirm there was no fentanyl in any children’s Halloween candy, and the whole thing was another law enforcement scare tactic/ruse. [Examiner]
