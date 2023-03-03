The ongoing taunt war between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom flares up again as the Florida governor comes fundraising to California this weekend, with Newsom razzing that DeSantis will “get smoked by Trump” in the upcoming GOP primary.

The November 2024 election is still 20 months away, but you’re already seeing November 2024 election stories in the news every day. Just this morning, state Senator Scott Wiener was in the news for exploring a run for Nancy Pelosi’s House seat in 2024, and there’s already a battle royale for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024.

But the big enchilada in November 2024 is the U.S. presidency. Donald Trump is of course running for the GOP nomination, and this weekend Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is skipping the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and instead fundraising in California and speaking at the Reagan library. Both moves are seen as de facto confirmation that DeSantis will run for president.

And the Washington Post reports that California Governor Gavin Newsom is once again taking amusing potshots at DeSantis as he comes seeking donations in Orange County.

“Welcome to the real freedom state,” Newsom said in a statement to the Washington Post, adding that DeSantis is “going to get smoked by Trump” in next year’s Republican presidential primary.

And referring to DeSantis’s opposition to COVID precautions, Newsom added “Just look at the data — California residents are safer, healthier … than those unfortunate enough to have you as their Governor.”

Note that Newsom is directly addressing DeSantis with “you” statements, even though DeSantis is not in the room, nor within earshot. Newsom still insists he’s not running in 2024, but one Joe Biden bombshell could change that in a hurry. In the meantime, both Newsom and DeSantis will find it politically expedient to take cheap shots at each other. Though in Newsom’s case, he’ll sometimes start the cheap shot by saying, “I don't mean as in a cheap shot, but…”

Images: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons