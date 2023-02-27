Even sleeping on the office floor won’t buy you Elon Musk’s love at Twitter, as another 200 staffers who met his ‘hardcore’ requirements were pink-slipped Saturday night, but "Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams meanwhile Elon’s support over his racist diatribe.

Considering that Elon Musk grew up awash in inherited apartheid wealth, it is not surprising that his views on racism might come down on the side of “wealthy white people are the real victims of racism!” And so it appeared this weekend, in the aftermath of "Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams getting his strip cut from newspapers over a racist diatribe, and since then, his publisher discontinuing the cartoon, and Adams losing his upcoming book deal.

Enter Elon Musk, who apparently felt his opinion on this matter was crucial. As the Chronicle reports, and as seen below, Musk jumped into a thread on the "Dilbert" guy discourse to declare that “The media is racist,” and to imply that there was no racism on the part of Adams, who said “get the hell away from Black people, just get the fuck away.”

For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians.



Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America.



Maybe they can try not being racist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

Musk also tweeted and deleted — maybe he thought better of it? — a reply to Adams saying "What are they complaining about?" The "they" here, presumably, is the media and all the newspapers now canceling "Dilbert."

Adams has been continuing to tweet, pretty incessantly, over the last 72 hours, insisting that "everyone agreed" with everything he said and he was being canceled nonetheless, and "White people in the media are also the main source of worsening race relations."

When Adams rhetorically asked in a tweet, around 5:40 a.m. Saturday, "Is it racist to avoid racists who are the same race as each other? Or is it only racist if the racists you are avoiding are white?", Musk also replied, "Simultaneously, an interesting question and a tongue twister!"

As this was all happening, back in the emerald mines that are the SF/Silicon Valley tech sector, the New York Times reports that Musk laid off another 200 Twitter employees, seemingly abruptly, on Saturday night. And this may indicate broader financial difficulties, as Platformer reported last week that Twitter employees lost access to Slack, for the extremely predictable reason (in the words of a Twitter employee), “We didn't pay our Slack bill. Now everyone is barely working. Penny wise, pound foolish.”

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

It’s not remarkable that Twitter had more layoffs — Musk has been laying people off by the thousands since taking over in late October. What is remarkable is that Musk apparently laid off some of his most loyal, hardest-core sycophants. That includes Esther Crawford (seen above sleeping in an office), Twitter’s director of product management, who's described in media reports as “chief executive of Twitter payments who oversaw the company’s Twitter Blue verification subscription.”

The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos. 💙 — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) February 27, 2023



Certainly the rollout of Crawford’s pet project Twitter Blue, the $8-a-month subscription service, has been an unmitigated disaster. Yet that may be more because Musk kept changing his mind on what the $8 offering would entail, and when it would roll out. But given that Twitter reportedly lost half of its major advertisers in recent months, the monetization team might not be the right team to blow up.

Yet blow it up Musk did, as the Times reports “The monetization infrastructure team, which maintains the services through which Twitter makes money, was reduced to fewer than eight people from 30.”

This is like watching Sucession but with really bad dialogue: https://t.co/KzPJFHvZP0 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) February 27, 2023



But hey, who knows, "Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams could be looking for work. Maybe they’ll hire him to run Twitter payments!

Image: @evanstnlyjones via Twitter