Twitter began quietly offering its contentious $7.99-a-month subscription model Saturday for blue check marks, citing that users who are willing to pay will enjoy additional niceties like the ability to post longer videos and see half the ads they typically would.

You, too, can now have a blue checkmark by your name — "just like the celebrities, politicians, and companies you already follow," according to the subscription’s published details.

Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

The announcement of Twitter's $7.99 monthly subscription was revealed on Saturday, which will coincide with a slew of other product changes that the company has been discussing. In what feels like a rushed, poorly directed release, Twitter made the announcement in notes updated to the Twitter app; it appeared in Apple’s App Store and Google Play's Android App store.

Those who subscribe to the plan will have their tweets and other media ranked in higher priority than those who don't pay the monthly subscription fee — which seems like a surefire way to mute voices from the most financially vulnerable among us.

"Power to the people," the announcement reads. True, yes. However, in this specific instance, the people are only empowered... so long as they pay the monthly subscription fee. (Reportedly, the Twitter Blue subscription remained at its old price of £4.99 in the UK following Saturday's announcement.)

Other details around the update remain sparse; the announcement of the subscription model around Twitter's verification process came with a promise that there's "more on the way soon."

A major concern around the subscription model, too, wasn't addressed in the official announcement: How the company intends to prevent impersonation. According to the New York Times, Musk said on Saturday that the company would "suspend impostors and keep their money" — “if scammers want to do this a million times, that’s just a whole bunch of free money."

Sure, Jan — but how does the company intend to moderate these attempts after the community guideline and security safety teams were gutted Friday? Alas, we just have the mercurial promise of an egomaniacal billionaire, who posses the emotional intelligence of a juvenile Senegal parrot, to rest our trust on.

What could go wrong?

