- This week, California State Parks announced that an iconic Santa Cruz landmark — the pier, campground, and seawall at Seacliff State Beach — is set to be destroyed after the area suffered significant damage from the severe storms in January. Officials haven’t given a specific timeline yet, but are reportedly going to start as soon as next week. [SFGate]
- Bay Area craft beer fans, get ready: San Leandro’s Drake’s Brewing Company just purchased Sonoma County’s Bear Republic Brewing Company. That means Drake’s is acquiring all of Bear Republic’s recipes and will start brewing Bear Republic's beers, such as the famous Racer 5 IPA. [Mercury News]
- A Tesla driver died after their vehicle slammed into a fire truck on Interstate 680 around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department. The fire truck was blocking lanes near Treat Boulevard in Contra Costa to get ready to tow another car when the Tesla crashed into it. [KRON4]
- Two people were injured in Richmond after more than 50 rounds of gunfire were shot in a neighborhood Friday night. A female driver was hit by some of the gunfire and crashed into a nearby home, and a juvenile was also shot, with both sufffering non-life-threatening injuries, but no arrests have been made yet. [KRON4]
- A three-alarm apartment fire near Oakland’s Lake Merritt early Saturday morning led to the rescue of five residents, with one of them requiring medical attention for smoke inhalation. Dozens of residents have been displaced, and the Oakland Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire. [ABC7]
- Northern Californian winemakers are taking stock of their vineyards after the winter’s storms, and it looks like good news. Despite some property damage, landslides and power outages, anything that helps them get out of the past few years of drought is welcome. [Mercury News]
- A 26-year-old man from Stockton was shot on Friday night outside of the Tesla Distribution Center in Livermore, authorities said. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, but the shooter is still on the loose. [Mercury News]
