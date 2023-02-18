A captain at San Quentin State Prison has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an unconscious individual in the North Bay last month, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office

The victim reported the assault to the sheriff's office on January 30th, KRON4 reported. The victim, whose identity has not been released, said that the assault occurred in San Quentin Village, CA area, close to the prison where the suspect was employed. Resultantly, the sheriff's office opened an investigation.

On February 9th, officers arrested the suspect, Orlando Ponce, 43. Ponce is facing charges of forcibly penetrating an unconscious person and has been booked into Marin County Jail on a $100,000 bail.

Ponce has been working for California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2001, according to KRON4. He started as a cadet and was eventually promoted to the permanent appointed captain position in July 2021.

He has now been placed on paid administrative leave following the arrest.

Image via Unsplash/Nathan Barteau.