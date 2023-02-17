- BART has agreed to pay a $9.15 million settlement to a man severely injured by a train in 2021, reportedly the largest payout in BART’s history. The man, David Nelson, was trying to get off a train at Powell Station as the doors were closing, catching his backpack strap and dragging about 60 feet, which resulted in serious injuries that led to the amputation of his leg below the knee. [Chronicle / KTVU]
- A former Contra Costa sheriff's deputy, Matthew Buckley, has been charged with multiple felonies for falsifying a judge's signature and police records as part of an alleged scheme to steal guns. Buckley was fired last year after an investigation by his colleagues revealed that he had served a lawful search warrant on a man, seized two firearms, but later falsified documents to make it seem like only one gun had been seized. [Mercury News]
- Police are seeking the public's help to identify a white, 30-something man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a stairwell in broad daylight at Gray Whale Cove State Beach, 20 miles south of San Francisco, on Saturday. The suspect is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with dark brown hair and a medium-length, brown beard and is slightly overweight with a "beer belly." [SFGate]
2/11/23 at approx. 4p.m., a female adult was sexually assaulted on the stairwell leading to the beach at Gray Whale Cove. Anyone who may be able to identify this suspect, or witnessed this incident is asked to contact Det. Piper at 650-599-1536 or by email at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/NiWJiSMfFM— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) February 16, 2023
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the creation of a Post-Conviction Justice Unit, which will be responsible for reviewing criminal cases for possible wrongful convictions and/or "evidence of significant integrity issues" that could lead to resentences. The unit will work in partnership with local district attorneys, he said, and reportedly rely on DNA testing and other methods to shed light on old cases. [KPIX]
- You can watch a pretty wild video of a cliff collapsing right above the water that some Santa Cruz surfers are paddling around in (and one surfer even trying to catch the waves). [Mercury News]
- Police said they arrested multiple suspects and recovered $1 million in stolen merchandise Wednesday night in an Oakland home after officers were tipped off to the fencing operation by a $1,500 shoplifting incident at an Ulta Beauty store. [KRON4]
