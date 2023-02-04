- A pest control company found over 700 pounds of acorns hidden by woodpeckers in the wall of a Sonoma County home last week, it said on social media. The company, Nick's Extreme Pest Control, was called after the Glen Ellen homeowner saw some birds pecking holes into the side of the house, and found that the thousands of acorns had fallen into the bare spaces between the walls. [ABC7]
- A judge ruled that the city of Oakland could clear out residents of a homeless encampment on a city-owned stretch of Wood Street, apparently to make room for building affordable housing. The city said that it recently constructed portables up the street to house dozens of people, but current residents are upset to be displaced from the long-term community. [ABC7]
- The San Francisco Police Department said Friday that it conducted a drug bust at several locations in San Francisco and Oakland, which resulted in the recovery of over 20 lbs of fentanyl and $28,000 in cash. Four men and a teenager were arrested and charged with multiple drug-related felonies [Chronicle]
- The mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy in unincorporated Half Moon Bay has eluded capture and will remain in the wild, according to state wildlife officials. The situation is being monitored closely as mountain lions can pose a potential danger to local residents and pets. [KTVU]
@SMCSheriff was dispatched to a report of a mountain lion attack and we can confirm a child was transported to a local trauma center after the attack. Incident occurred on the 1000 blk of Tunitas Creek Rd. in unincorporated SMC. @CaliforniaDFW actively investigating the incident— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) February 1, 2023
- Two individuals have been arrested in Walnut Creek following the theft of thousands of dollars worth of alcohol and merchandise from a grocery store, police said. Both suspects face shoplifting and robbery charges. [KTVU]
- A missing kayaker was found dead in Tomales Bay this week, according to the sheriff. He was identified as Clinton Yoshio Koga, a 39-year-old man from Brentwood, who had gone missing after fishing with friends, while the cause of death is currently under investigation. [KTVU]