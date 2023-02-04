The bust this week was part of an ongoing investigation to intercept drugs funneling into the Tenderloin — and found meth, cocaine, heroin, a ghost gun, and tens of thousands in cash at multiple locations, according to authorities.

SFPD said in a statement Friday that its recent drug bust seized over 23 pounds of narcotics (including more than 21 pounds of fentanyl), paraphernalia, one ghost gun, and over $28,000 in cash from at least three locations in San Francisco and Oakland.

Thanks to the outstanding work of numerous members, one ghost gun, over $28,000, and over 23 pounds of narcotics, including more than 21 pounds of fentanyl were seized during search warrants. ➡️ https://t.co/sCiPs5WoVM pic.twitter.com/rHCRPX0ZMy — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 3, 2023

The Chronicle reported that three men and a teenager were arrested in connection with the investigation. The adult males were identified as 25-year-old, 29-year-old, and 32-year-old Oakland residents, as well as a 16-year-old juvenile.

SFPD had been working jointly with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to make these recoveries, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, according to the Chronicle. The department’s statement also said that the bust was a result of long-term investigation based on a tip about a drug trafficking operation. It added that the individuals arrested were part of a larger drug trafficking organization operating in the area.

Today, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced numerous felony charges against suspected drug dealers.



Release: pic.twitter.com/MCMCQuTjlX — SF DISTRICT ATTORNEY (@SFDAOffice) February 4, 2023

The men were reportedly booked into the San Francisco County Jail and face charges of conspiracy as well as multiple narcotics- and gun-related felonies.

Jenkins said that when the men were arrested, they had almost 6 pounds of fentanyl on them at the time. In addition, at the locations searched by police, officers found ammunition, a hydraulic press to produce pills, packaging materials, razor blades, blenders, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and containers of mannitol, a substance often combined with fentanyl in pills, the Chronicle reported.

Image via SFPD.