- A young boy was bitten but only minorly injured Tuesday night by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, south of Half Moon Bay. The incident happened on Tunitas Creek Road around 6:50 p.m., and the boy is reportedly okay. [ABC 7]
- Snowpack in the Sierra is currently deeper than its been since 1995. [Bay Area News Group]
- Heather Knight is once again calling out the SFPD for doing nothing, this time in response to a January burglary at a bar in the Marina, Black Magic Voodoo Lounge. [Chronicle]
- There was a memorial Tuesday evening in Half Moon Bay for the seven victims in last week's shootings at California Terra Garden and Concord Farms. [ABC 7]
- A 45-year-old Pleasant Hill Man, Ryan Guidry, has been sentenced to six and a half years in connection with the $1 billion Ponzi scheme known as DC Solar, based in Benecia, for which co-founders Jeff and Paulette Carpoff have already been sentenced. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 15-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet from crossfire near Vallejo High School on Tuesday, when occupants of two moving vehicles took shots at one another. [NBC Bay Area]
- Rumor has it that Apple's former design chief Jony Ive has just purchased a cute, two-story, 10,000-square-foot building at 807 Montgomery Street in Jackson Square. [SF Business Times]
- And you can forget that rumor about Tom Brady coming to the 49ers — he says he's retiring for good now. [KTVU]
Photo: Zack Key