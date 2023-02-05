- San Francisco’s Chinese New Year Parade took place last night, drawing a crowd of thousands of people to usher in the year of the Rabbit. Despite some rain clouds, dozens of floats, dances, and children from various cultural clubs walked the 1.3-mile parade route, which stretched from Second and Market Streets through Union Square all the way to Chinatown. [ABC7]
- San Jose police say they arrested a suspect on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at an East San Jose residence on Friday night, resulting in the death of one man. It’s reportedly the city’s third homicide of the year. [Mercury News]
- Oakland firefighters put out a 2-alarm blaze in the kitchen of the restaurant Eve’s Waterfront in Jack London Square on Saturday evening, according to the department. No injuries were reported, but firefighters had to shut off the gas in the building to prevent further damage. [Chronicle]
- An individual died after being gravely injured at the Hamilton Avenue overpass along Highway 17 in Campbell on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Authorities are investigating the death as a suicide. [Mercury News]
- Another storm passing through Northern California Sunday has brought scattered showers — and even some hail — to the Bay Area, as well as several inches of fresh powder to the Sierra Nevada mountains. [Twitter]
Look for scattered showers today. While it won't be a washout at least brief periods of moderate rain are possible. Rain totals should be light overall but a few folks could see up to ~0.25" before showers taper off this evening. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ofJ1zITFl0— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 5, 2023
- The San Jose Police Department said that an officer was shot during a standoff with a suspect who had allegedly fled a traffic stop and sustained a non-life threatening injury early Saturday morning. [KNTV]
Image via Unsplash/Howie Mapson.