House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi has made a rare and early endorsement in a Democrat v. Democrat race, throwing her weight behind colleague Adam Schiff in the race for Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat. Schiff is currently one of only two formally announced candidates for the seat along with Katie Porter, but Rep. Barbara Lee has reportedly told donors she will run as well. [KTVU]

Schiff is currently one of only two formally announced candidates for the seat along with Katie Porter, but Rep. Barbara Lee has reportedly told donors she will run as well. [KTVU] After a 19-car pileup jammed the southbound 101 freeway in San Francisco Wednesday morning, another crash occurred on southbound 101 Wednesday evening, causing a similar backup. The second crash, near Potrero Hill, happened around 7:32 p.m. and involved three vehicles, including a Nissan that fully flipped over onto its roof; and there were no injuries in the crash. [KRON4]

The second crash, near Potrero Hill, happened around 7:32 p.m. and involved three vehicles, including a Nissan that fully flipped over onto its roof; and there were no injuries in the crash. [KRON4] A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting in the eastbound lanes of the Dumbarton Bridge. [KPIX]

Police in Richmond are warning residents about certain "hot spots" in the city where strong-arm robberies have been occurring with some frequency. [KPIX]

Onetime reality TV star Farrah Abraham filed a civil suit against former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, the third active suit against him, alleging sexual assault and battery, gender violence and infliction of emotional distress. [KTVU]

It's Groundhog Day, and they did that goofy annual spectacle with Punxsutawney Phil in Punxsutawney, PA this morning; and even though Phil allegedly saw his shadow, experts say the majority of the country will be seeing above-average temps the next six weeks. [ABC 7]

Parents who have depended on a for-profit daycare facility in the Presidio called Bright Horizons are scrambling after they announced they're shutting down, due to some sort of dispute with the landlord, George Lucas's Skywalker Properties. [Chronicle]

Top image: Former U.S. Speaker of the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters inside the U.S. Capitol Building about her husband Paul Pelosi's recovery on January 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. The San Francisco Superior Court released body camera and security footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi as well as the 9-11 call during the break in in October. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)