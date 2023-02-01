- VP Kamala Harris spoke at the funeral of Tyre Nichols today in Memphis, calling for legislative action. She called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed the Democrat-controled House two years ago, but failed in the Senate. [New York Times]
- Federal regulators have once again granted a reprieve to patients at Laguna Honda Hospital, which was set to have to start transferring patients to other locations starting Friday. The reprieve extends to May 30, and may be extended again, but the feds are still looking at potentially forcing the entire 700-bed facility to shut down. [Chronicle]
- An Oakland postal worker says he was assaulted and robbed by masked assailants in the Telegraph neighborhood this morning, and he's been robbed on that route before. [KTVU]
- One property owner in Corona Heights sought to use the "builder's remedy" clause today to file for permits for some apartments he's been trying to build at 4300 17th Street, assuming that San Francisco was going to fall out of compliance with the state on its Housing Element, but it didn't. [Chronicle]
- There's a new area code for some parts of the North Bay — areas that were historically all in the 707 area code will now find new numbers assigned to 369, and that includes Marin, Sonoma, Napa and counties to the north. [KPIX]
- SF-based Yelp is removing hundreds more reviews and nixing them before they go online due to anti-Asian hate and racist comments than ever before. [KPIX]
- Swiss-born entrepreneur Donald Hess, the cofounder of Hess Persson Estates in Napa where Hess label wines are made and which is home to some of the Hess Collection of contemporary art, has died at the age of 86. [Eater]