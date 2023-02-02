A Wednesday night cable car derailment appears to have left two Muni operators injured, and while details are scarce, the derailment may have been caused by a hit-and-run motorist.

San Francisco cable cars are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year, but these are not the kinds of headlines they want for the occasion. According to KPIX, a Hyde Street cable car derailed at about 5:45 Wednesday at Hyde and Washington Streets. And while SFPD described this as a ​​"solo collision” where the cable car “derailed," there may be more to this story.

ATTN: Hyde Cable Car Line delayed near Hyde and Washington due to a Muni-involved collision. — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) February 2, 2023



SFMTA seems to be borrowing a passive-voice phrase from the police when they describe this as a “Muni-involved collision.” And the video below was posted to the Citizen app, which hardly shows anything conclusive, but does make it clear that police and vest-wearing SFMTA workers are on the scene.

There is some conflicting reporting on whether there were injuries. KTVU reported that “no one was injured.” KPIX says that “While police said only the two Muni operators were on board at the time and there was no report of injuries, the San Francisco Fire Department told KPIX there were two minor injuries related to the incident.” NBC Bay Area’s report says “Officials said that two Muni drivers on board were hurt. But they are expected to be OK.”

But NBC Bay Area also has some more serious details, noting that this was “a crash between a cable car and another vehicle,” and that “By the time officers got to the crash, the other vehicle involved was gone. Police said they are now looking for any witnesses.”

That sounds very much like a hit-and-run investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

