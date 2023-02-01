A traffic nightmare unfolded on southbound 101 in San Francisco Wednesday morning following an initial collision that snowballed into multiple collisions and a 19-car pileup.

An alert went out from the SF Department of Emergency Management to avoid southbound 101 south of the Cesar Chavez offramp at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, but by that point, traffic was already at a standstill. As Bay Area News Group reports, the first report of the incident came in at 6:49 a.m., though the cause of the initial crash is not clear.

CHP San Francisco Public Information Officer Mark Andrews confirmed that a "domino effect" occurred leading to at least six collisions and a 19-car pileup, which took until around 9 a.m. Wednesday to clear out.

Andrews said that one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, though the person was not visibly injured.

Otherwise this was just a lot of damaged cars and some maddening traffic for anyone trying to get through/south of the city this a.m.

An investigation is taking place as the initial events triggering the pileup.

Photo courtesy of CHP San Francisco

After a car accident in or around San Francisco, you may need assistance with the legal ramifications. It might be important for you to speak with accident injury attorneys to establish if you are due financial payments from insurance companies or other individuals involved. You may also need to protect yourself from lawsuits. Reach out to some of the Best Car Accident Injury Attorneys in San Francisco to do your own research and find the perfect fit for your exact case.