- As expected, breakout 49ers defensive coordinator and coveted NFL coaching candidate DeMeco Ryans got a head coaching job, and was hired by the Houston Texans. Under Ryans, the Niners gave up the fewest points and fewest yards of any defense in the league this season, but there is a bright side, as the 49ers will get a third-round compensatory pick for losing Ryans. [ESPN]
- Neighbors are harrumphing after hundreds of teenagers had a ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ themed keg party in Glen Canyon Park on Saturday. The crowd was estimated between 200 and 250 teens, and one cranky grownup was fit to be tied after claiming a police officer explained their lack of response by saying, “I’m pretty good at math and we’re outnumbered here.” [Glen Park Association]
- 40-year-old Civic Center vegetarian restaurant Ananda Fuara is closing. The respected vegetarian restaurant says on Twitter that their final day will be this Sunday, February 5. [Hoodline]
- Yet another refinery fire at the Martinez Refining Company Tuesday afternoon, which produced heavy smoke in the area. The Bay Area Air Quality confirms it was a fire, which the refinery blames on “smoldering material in out-of-service equipment,” though there are currently no reported injuries. [KPIX]
- PayPal announced today they’re laying off 2,000 employees, or 7% of the company's workforce. [CNBC]
- Chinatown food court China Live owner George Chen is opening an offshoot called Asia Live next door to The Louvre in Paris. [Chronicle]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist