- One of the mushroom farms at which Half Moon Bay gunman Chunli Zhao shot four people on Monday had a separate workplace shooting over the summer, records show. A manager at California Terra Garden, Martin Medina, had been charged with attempted murder when he fired a shot into another manager’s trailer, though no one was hurt at the time. [KTVU]
- The recent release of the video showing Paul Pelosi’s attack in his San Francisco home in November hasn’t cleared up some of the right-wing conspiracy theories floating around. Almost none of the Republican politicians who spread unfounded theories about Pelosi’s alcoholism and the nature of his relationship with the alleged attacker, have walked back their statements. [Chronicle]
- The population of San Francisco decreased 0.5% between July 2021 and July 2022, according to California’s Department of Finance — reaching its lowest level since 2012. However, compared to the 3.7% drop the year before, it seems the “SF exodus” might be slowing. [SFGate]
- Twitter has reportedly met San Francisco’s health and safety requirements for the converted bedrooms in its Market Street Headquarters. The company was required to pay some fees and property label the spaces to come into compliance with city code. [Biz Journals]
- Two passengers in a car that a juvenile stole and crashed into a light pole were killed when the car then caught on fire around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in San Jose, police say. [ABC7]
- A worker at a Walnut Creek assisted living home, Atria Walnut Creek, was charged in the death of a 94-year-old assisted living facility resident with dementia after the resident ingested a cleaning solution last August. [KTVU]
- If you’re getting ready for this weekend’s 49ers game, this list has some watch parties all around the Bay Area for you. [KRON4]
