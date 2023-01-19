- President Joe Biden will be visiting the storm-damaged Capitola Pier today and speaking with Santa Cruz residents and business owners impacted by the recent storms. He'll be flanked by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Governor Gavin Newsom, and he'll be speaking at Seacliff State Park. [NBC Bay Area]
- An employee at Trick Dog in the Mission is being hailed as a hero for helping to save two elderly people in that fire on 20th Street last Friday. [KRON4]
- A woman's body found near River Park in Vallejo on Wednesday morning is being investigated as a homicide. [KPIX]
- SF couple Bill and Kate Duhamel, who give money to a fair number of Republican candidates, say they feel "cheated" after giving $11,600 to help George Santos get elected. [SF Standard]
- The owner of a hair salon in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood is claiming her car was broken into nearby and $40,000 in cash was stolen that she was on her way to deposit, but as KTVU reports, some are questioning whether the break-in was staged. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle's associate restaurant critic, Cesar Hernandez, took up the advertised offer to spend a day shopping and cooking with Nisei chef David Yoshimura — a $1,000 experience that ends with dinner at the restaurant, but also involve you doing actual kitchen work. [Chronicle]
- Actor Alec Baldwin and the weapons supervisor from the set of the movie Rust will both be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the October 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. [Associated Press]
Top image: People gather near storm debris washed up on the beach, with a storm-damaged pier in the background, on January 10, 2022 in Capitola, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)