- Blanche, the 28-year-old mute swan who spent most of her life at the Palace of Fine Arts lagoon, has died. She was moved to Sonoma County last year after her younger mate, Blue Boy, died from zinc and lead poisoning, possibly from the grounds at the lagoon. [Hoodline]
- In the opening statements by the lawyers in the Elon Musk Tesla tweet trial, Musk's lawyer, Alex Spiro, seeks to characterize the tweet about taking Tesla private as a "split-second decision" intended to "transparent" with investors. The attorney for the plaintiff investors, meanwhile, said Musk's "lies caused regular people like Glen Littleton to lose millions and millions of dollars." [NBC Bay Area]
- A Nob Hill cannabis dispensary, California Street Cannabis Co., was robbed last week in what owner Duncan Ley described as a professional-looking operation. The thieves broke in around 2 a.m. Wednesday, parking three vehicles out front, and making off with $100,000 worth of merchandise. [KRON4]
- An 80-year-old Berkeley woman died last week after enduring critical burns when her bathrobe caught on fire, possibly from a hotplate in her home. [Berkeley Scanner]
- A hiker who went missing last week on Mt. Baldy, in the San Gabriel Mountains of Southern California, has been identified as acclaimed British actor Julian Sands. [CNN]
- CB2 is closing its Union Square store on Sunday, and whatever they've got on the floor is 30% off. [Hoodline]
- There's an exhibit at the Haight Street Art Center (215 Haight Street) all about the rise of Jefferson Airplane in the Haight-Ashbury of the 1960s, and their morphing into Jefferson Starship and the 80s hitmakers Starship, and it closes on Sunday. [SFGate]