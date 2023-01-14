A two-alarm fire started at a Mission District residence around 7 PM last night, the San Francisco Fire Department said. It spread to the building next door, but all residents were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported, authorities said. The fire was contained by 9 p.m.

However, this large fire displaced 22 people, including a child, according to KRON4.

The structure fire began in the second and third floors of a three-story multi-residential building there, SFFD Captain Jonathan Baxter said in a video, and quickly escalated to a two-alarm fire as it spread to a similar three-story multi residential building next door. SFFD also said that two apartment buildings — 3011 and 3017 20th Street — have been “red-tagged” by authorities, meaning that they are not currently suitable for living.

A 2-alarm fire is considered to require a high level of concern from firefighters and often involve several departments, although multiple-alarm fires are higher levels of danger. SFFD said that they sent 75 SFFD staff, and that SFPD and PG&E staff also helped out.

UPDATE: FIRE UNDER CONTROL

- NO INJURIES

-21 Adults and 1 child displaced

-Fire is under investigation

-3011 and 3017 20th Street Red Tag by @sfdbi

-2-Alarm fire/75 SFFD staff

Thank you @sfpd @PGE4Me for your help pic.twitter.com/8SY6xtMKHE — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 14, 2023

Officials added that they dispatched the Red Cross to provide aid for the residents who were displaced, according to the Chronicle.

Images and videos posted on social media by SFFD showed plumes of smoke across the sky during the fire, and aftermath including smoky walls and charred Bay windows at the buildings.

The fire officials are still unclear as to how the fire started, they said. They are currently investigating.

Photo via SFFD.