Not long after the National Weather Service had issued a warning about high winds near the Golden Gate on Saturday, a gust toppled a semi truck on the bridge, leading to a traffic headache that lasted hours.

Luckily no one was injured when the truck overturned Saturday around 6:30 p.m. CHP Marin put out an alert that traffic was halted in both directions on the bridge due to the overturned big rig, which was knocked over in "gale force" winds.

The truck was ultimately cleared off the bridge just after 8 p.m., but traffic reportedly lingered for some time afterward. KPIX reports that the bridge was shut down for around three hours in total.

UPDATE: As of 7:06 p.m., both directions of US-101 on the Golden Gate Bridge will need to be shut down in order for crews to get the truck up right. Unknown ETO at this time. https://t.co/XbHjfcFwFK — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) January 15, 2023

As KRON4 reports, the driver was extracted fr0m the truck and was injured as of 6:55 p.m. Saturday.

"High-profile" vehicles such as trucks were being told to avoid the bridge on Saturday due to the wind danger.

Trucks were similarly toppled on the Richmond Bridge back in October 2021 during extreme high-wind conditions.



Photo via CHP-Marin/Twitter

