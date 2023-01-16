- The rain has mostly cleared in San Francisco — though there is still a chance of thunderstorm cells and light showers passing through — and there are some road closures around the Bay due to flooding. These include a section of southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickey Boulevard in South San Francisco; Highway 37 near the interchange with Highway 101 in Novato; and Highway 13 in Oakland, which had multiple trees down on it last night. [KRON4]
- We'll see a break from the rain, and some actual sun, through Tuesday and most of Wednesday. A quick storm will then pass through Wednesday evening, clearing by early Thursday, and we might actually have a sunny (!) weekend ahead. [Chronicle]
- The body of a fisherman who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, was ultimately found by volunteer divers about one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands, not too far from where his boat was left adrift near Point San Pablo. [KTVU]
- The search for missing five-year-old San Luis Obispo County boy Kyle Doan was suspended Sunday due to rising waters in the area, but it will continue. [KTVU]
- The coastal town of Pescadero, in San Mateo County, continues to be partly underwater, as Pescadero Marsh remains well flooded. [KPIX]
- Monterey County, in its initial reporting to the Governor's Office about damage assessments, says that it has seen at least $30 million in infrastructure damage from storms. [NBC Bay Area]
- After being elected president of the SF Board of Supervisors last week in an upset, Sup. Aaron Peskin's iPhone broke, and he lost all his contacts, so he wasn't even sure when it was the mayor calling. [Mission Local]
- A recently constructed suburb of Scottsdale, Arizona, in an unincorporated area, is serving as a cautionary tale about drought and water shortages as Scottsdale has cut off its water supply, leaving residents to fend for themselves. [New York Times]
Photo: Maarten van de Heuvel