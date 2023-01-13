Four people were shot and one of them killed in an early-morning shooting last summer at 19th and Mission Streets, but police have finally arrested a Daly City man and a Colma man who they think are responsible.

It was the wee hours of Sunday, August 21, shortly after the Mission District bars closed, when a shooting took place outside one of those bars just after 2 a.m., leaving four people shot at 19th and Mission Streets. Three of those victims had to be transported to Zuckerberg General Hospital, and one of them died. Police have still not released their identities.

Two arrests have been made in this homicide. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain arrest warrants for 28-year-old male Christopher Berrios-Mabutas of Daly City and 22-year-old male, Nickolas Ernesto Calderon of Colma. ➡️ https://t.co/HfSGPD6Xaq pic.twitter.com/BUB3hcQqeY — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) January 13, 2023



But we do now know the identities of the suspects allegedly behind the shootings, as the Chronicle reports that two men were arrested Thursday by SFPD. The suspects are 28-year-old Christopher Berrios-Mabutas of Daly City and 22-year-old male and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon of Colma.

UPDATE: Nickolas Calderon, 22, booked for murder, robbery & assault in shooting near 19th & Mission that killed Mario Gomez Sanchez, 63, who collected recyclables. Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, held for robbery & assault, per @SFPD @sfpdinvestigate @SFPDMission pic.twitter.com/L1Gjar3dIA — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) January 13, 2023

“On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:00 am SFPD officers served arrest and search warrants on the 400 block of B St. in Colma,” SFPD said in a Thursday night press release. “At that time Berrios-Mabutas and Calderon were located and arrested.”

KTVU has the specific charges: Berrios-Mabutas was charged with robbery, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, and aiding and abetting. And Calderon was charged with homicide, four counts of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, aiding and abetting, loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed weapon, gun enhancement, and three counts of assault with a firearm.

As always, while arrests have been made, this remains an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Image: @SFPDMission via Twitter