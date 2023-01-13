- We are in for another rainy weekend, everybody. There won't be serious rain accumulation in SF proper, however it will pretty much be raining now through Sunday with just a few brief breaks in between, and some low-lying spots could see flooding. [Chronicle]
- Apple CEO Tim Cook has agreed to a pay cut, after the company's board responded to shareholder feedback about the company's performance last year. Cook will be making $49 million in total compensation, down from over $99 million last year, much of it in stock. [CNN]
- A San Francisco man who was violently attacked last June by a mentally ill man in his Lower Nob Hill neighborhood is fighting his assailant's possible release to a mental health diversion program. [KTVU]
- A different gallery on Montgomery Street in Jackson Square, 836M, is mistakenly being targeted with negative Google reviews after the owner of the Foster Gwin gallery nearby was seen spraying a homeless woman with a hose in a viral video. [KRON4]
- Experts are beginning to rethink how California's water-capture system works, as a wet winter like this one is showing how much water is being allowed to wash out to the Pacific instead of it replenishing aquifers. [New York Times]
- Business owners in Oakland's Temescal district say that incidents of vandalism and petty theft are increasing, and they're having to make frequent, costly repairs to front windows and doors. [Chronicle]
- The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors recently approved a plan to improve its emergency response protocols for the Loma Prieta community in the Santa Cruz Mountains — a community prone to natural disasters that straddles Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties. [Bay Area News Group]
- The California store that sold that $2 billion winning Powerball ticket two months ago, Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, is seeing huge demand from people buying Mega Millions tickets for Friday's big drawing. [Bay Area News Group]
