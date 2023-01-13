What's with all the fire-extinguisher attacks these days?

San Francisco police on Wednesday arrested a suspect who apparently ran up to a Muni bus that was stopped at a red light, jumped into the driver's side window, and attacked the driver, spraying the driver with a fire extinguisher.

It's a slightly confusing story — and likely points to someone having a mental episode? — but this all occurred in Potrero Hill on Wednesday around 9 p.m., near the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Evans. As the Chronicle reports via SFPD statements, "The victim told investigators that the bus was stopped at a red light when the man 'jumped through the driver’s side window.'"

While the driver was trying to steer the bus and avoid a catastrophe, the suspect sprayed the driver with a fire extinguisher. Per the Chronicle, "It is unclear whether the fire extinguisher was from the Muni bus or was already in possession of the suspect."

A witness reportedly assisted police in detaining the suspect, who was then taken to SF General for a medical evaluation.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

This incident follows another that BART police were never able to confirm in which a teenage suspect having a verbal exchange with another BART passenger sprayed a BART car full of fire extinguisher discharge as the doors were closing at Coliseum Station in Oakland last month.

Photo: Josh Wilburne