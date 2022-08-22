One person is dead and three others suffered injuries following an early morning shooting in the Mission District on Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 2:25 a.m. near the intersection of Mission and 19th streets. As KTVU reports, SFPD officers arrived at the scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds and a fourth person suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

That fourth person was treated at the scene, and the three others were transported to a local hospital where one of the victims, a man, succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

This was San Francisco's 32nd homicide of the year to date. As of mid-August 2021, the city had seen 31 homicides at that point in the year.

As Bay City News reports, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.