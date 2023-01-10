- The death toll now stands at 17 from these last two weeks worth of storms, which in the words of Governor Newsom, is more people killed than “wildfires in the past two years combined.” Add to the heartbreaking list two killed in Visalia Tuesday when a tree crashed onto a highway, a five-year-old in San Luis Obispo being swept away by floodwaters, and two unhoused people in Sacramento killed by trees falling on their tents. [NY Times]
- This video is going viral, depicting Foster Gwin Gallery owner Collier Gwin spraying an unhoused woman with a hose to get her to move, but Gwin insists in an interview that she was “psychotic” and he’d been calling social services for days. Caught in the crossfire is Barbarossa Lounge, whose window and logo appear in the video, but they put out an Instagram announcement that “Barbarossa is in no way associated with the inhumane actions portrayed in the video.” [Chronicle]
- The Giants are looking kinda vindicated by backing out of the Carlos Correa signing, as the all-star shortstop has been dumped by the Mets too over the same right leg injury concerns. Correa will now remain with the Minnesota Twins, for barely half the money the Giants had signed him for. [Examiner]
- Fremont High School went into lockdown Tuesday, as a nearby shooting left two people injured, though the shooting did not actually happen at the school. [KRON4]
- SFPD has now named a suspect in that early Friday morning shooting that killed one person and left three injured: 21-year-old Christopher Aguilar Rojas, who is “considered armed and dangerous.” [KPIX]
- Right-wing internet personality “Baked Alaska” (a.k.a. Anthime Gionet) was sentenced to two months in prison for his January 6 activities inside the U.S. Capitol, which he livestreamed. [CNN]
