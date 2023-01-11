- You can expect more off-and-on rain showers today in SF and the East Bay until 10 p.m., with some heavier bands of rain in the North Bay. There is also the chance of isolated thunderstorming once again. [Chronicle]
- The so-called "Kraken subvariant" of Omicron, XBB.1.5, is said to be the most infectious yet, and it is in California, though not yet in large numbers. It is expected to be the dominant variant here by the end of the month, and is not expected to cause a huge surge, but the unboosted elderly and immunocompromised remain at risk for severe illness. [Chronicle]
- A critical FAA system, called the Notice to Air Missions system, went down on Wednesday, causing 6,700 flight delays and over 1,000 cancellations so far. A cyberattack is not suspected at this point, but the situation is under investigation. [CNN]
- A 71-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early this morning in West Oakland. The stabbing occurred on the 1500 block of 8th Street, and police say the woman lived in the area and was confronted by a suspect, who is in custody, while walking on the street. [East Bay Times]
- Reservoirs are filling up around Northern California thanks to all the rain, with Oroville now at 85% of normal, and Marin County's seven reservoirs now all at capacity and spilling over their spillways. [KTVU]
- A suspect identified as 36-year-old Tracey Drew Jr. of Sacramento was arrested last week in connection with four bank robberies in San Francisco and Novato. [KRON4]
- In-N-Out Burger is expanding east, opening a corporate office in Tennessee and planning to open restaurants in and around Nashville in 2026. [Associated Press]
