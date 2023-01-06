Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, four people were shot on Valencia Street within a stone’s throw of the SFPD's Mission Station. And SFPD has just announced that one 28-year-old male victim has died.

When SFPD officers were called in to respond to the latest San Francisco shooting, they didn't have to go far. KRON4 reports that early Friday morning, four people were shot on Valencia Street, noting that “the incident happened around 1:53 a.m. on the 600 block of Valencia Street.” The 600 block of Valencia Street is where the SFPD Mission Station is located.

Shooting in San Francisco's Mission District leaves four hospitalized. STORY: https://t.co/JUPiHJzGML pic.twitter.com/WJInNCJmr0 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) January 6, 2023

Once officers responded, they found four victims with gunshot wounds, all of whom were hospitalized. The Chronicle has some additional detail and reports that police haven't disclosed any arrest information or whether they know of a motive for the shooting.

But in a 4:34 p.m. Friday afternoon announcement, the SFPD said that the people shot were “two male victims and two female victims.” That announcement added that “The two female victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the two male victims suffered life threatening injuries. Despite the life-saving efforts of the emergency responders and the medical staff, a 28-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

This was San Francisco's second recorded homicide of the new year, following the fatal shooting of a Japantown security guard on Wednesday.

First responders transported four individuals who were shot in S.F. on Friday to a local hospital. They remain in an unknown condition, according to SFPD. Police did not say whether anyone was arrested, or what a possible motive may have been.https://t.co/Fqz5ijHUYU — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 6, 2023

The district’s supervisor Hillary Ronen took to Twitter Friday afternoon and said, “The recent uptick in shootings in the Mission District have been shocking and unsettling.”

This is what I know: these incidents have been targeted and involve victims and suspects that don’t live in the district. SFPD has been diligently investigating these matters and most suspects have been taken into custody. 2/4 — Hillary Ronen (@HillaryRonen) January 6, 2023

"This is what I know: these incidents have been targeted and involve victims and suspects that don't live in the district," Ronen tweeted. "SFPD has been diligently investigating these matters and most suspects have been taken into custody."

We will continue to work with our public safety partners to address this concerning and scary trend. — Hillary Ronen (@HillaryRonen) January 6, 2023

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415- 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: David von Diemar via Unsplash

