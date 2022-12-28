It's going to be a soggy New Year's weekend in the Bay Area, as a couple more storms line up to drench us some more — and waterlogged ground is likely going to create some hazards and nuisances in the coming days.

Following the atmospheric river that hit us early Tuesday, more rain is riding that Pineapple Express wave and will be hitting us through the next three days, starting around midnight tonight. The coming storms will also bring wind that could impact airline schedules and landings at SFO Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

More rain coming our way. This time with a true tap into the subtropics (Hawaiian Islands). A #PineappleExpress. While rain will be falling Thursday and Friday, this subtropical tap will arrive on Saturday.#cawx pic.twitter.com/wPRc75wuIE — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 28, 2022

The first rains begin tonight, starting around midnight or shortly thereafter. As the Chronicle reports, this storm will bring "similar ferocity" as what we saw yesterday, which means winds and heavy downpours that are likely to have similar impacts to low-lying areas (flooding) and higher elevations (heavier rains and mudslides).

A flood watch is officially in effect through 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve, and San Francisco is expected to see two to three more inches of rain between Thursday and Saturday, with parts of the far North Bay looking at upwards of 4 more inches.

Psst....you awake? Here's a sneak peak at how much more rain could fall between Dec 29-31 to finish off the year. Could see 1-6" with highest totals along coast & over mountains. #rain #BayArea #cawx pic.twitter.com/w6bFwEyyO0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 28, 2022

An "intense wind field" is going to settle over the Bay on Friday, per the Chronicle, along with a cold front as this first storm moves east. That could mean gusts above 35 miles per hour for much of the inner Bay Area, and gusts above 45 miles per hour in some spots, including the area around SFO — potentially impacting air travel.

The next round of rain is expected begin before dawn on Saturday morning, which will bring more rounds of heavy drenching — and more risk of landslides or downed trees due to saturated ground.

The showers will likely continue through New Year's Eve celebrations, at least the earlier ones. But New Year's Day will see sun and and a high of 56 in the city. More potential rain then arrives on Monday.

Residents of San Francisco with below-grade garages or other flood-prone parts of their property can head over to the Department of Public Works' operations yard at Kansas and Marin streets, near Cesar Chavez, to pick up free sandbags. Everyone can take up to 10 sandbags per household.

Photo via Department of Public Works