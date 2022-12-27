- This morning's gusty winds, from the atmospheric river that is passing through the Bay Area, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to become a giant harmonica again. The bridge was "singing" again as the wind blew through the west-facing railing. [KPIX]
- San Ramon police have made an arrest in the Saturday hate-crime incident at In-N-Out that went viral on TikTok. The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah of Denver and he was booked into jail on Monday. [SanRamonPolice/Twitter]
- 11 adults and four children were displaced by a house fire Monday night in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood. The fire started at 1192 Geneva Avenue around 7:50 p.m. and was under control about an hour later. [SFFDPIO/Twitter]
- 28-year-old Francisco Reynoso was arrested on Christmas Day for allegedly stealing a car in Mountain View that had two young girls still inside. Reynoso eventually let the girls out of the car because they were screaming, police said, and Reynoso was soon pulled over in Palo Alto. [KPIX]
- A Hells Angels motorcycle club member in Vallejo pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a brutal October 2021 beating that took place at the Hells Angels' Vallejo clubhouse, and he'll be sentenced in March. [Bay City News]
- You may already know this if you were flying Southwest Airlines over the holiday weekend, but Southwest is having a major, systemwide meltdown with thousands of canceled flights and people are pissed. [KTVU / NPR]
- It's been 39 years since Stanford Medical Center took a chance on an experimental heart transplant to save two-year-old Elizabeth "Lizzy" Craze's life, and she's now 41, active, and thriving, and these pediatric heart transplants are now routine procedures. [KPIX]
Photo: Andrew Weibert