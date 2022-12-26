A creepy, scary, racist suspect is being sought in an incident that occurred in a San Ramon In-N-Out on Christmas Eve, and most of the incident — at least the audio — was captured in a TikTok video.

The unidentified suspect, who may have already been identified by San Ramon police, allegedly approached friends Arine Kim and Elliot Ha as they were sitting filming themselves and talking about their In-N-Out orders.

"Are you two filming yourselves eating?" the man can be heard asking. When Kim and Ha replied that yes, they were, he replied, "You're weird homosexuals."

They begin laughing about the oddness of it all, with Ha saying, "I just want to eat my Flying Dutchman in peace." (A Flying Dutchman is a secret menu item with no bun, and two patties with cheese in the middle.)

But the guy goes away and comes back and then asks, "Are you Japanese or Korean?"

When Ha replies, "Korean," the man then says, "So you're Kim Jong Un's boyfriend."

It goes on from there, and the man begins to sound more threatening, saying something about spitting on them and being a "slave master."

As Kim tells KPIX, "The alarm bells were ringing inside our head, like we are in danger." And, Kim adds, ominously, the man stood outside the restaurant in the parking lot looking back at them for a while.

"He was staring us down for 10 to 15 minutes through the window and his gaze never averted from us," Kim tells KPIX.

Eventually, the pair asked staff at the restaurant to walk them to their cars in case the guy was still out their lying in wait.

According to San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson, the man may have returned to this restaurant or another one on Christmas Day, pulling some similar bullshit, and someone snapped a photo of him in his silver Ford Mustang. The car had Florida plates, and police are seeking the public's help identifying the man.

Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video. The photo below was taken this morning when similar behavior was exhibited by the pictured male.



If you recognize this person, let us know!



Silver Mustang w/Florida plates https://t.co/XPVHqFBKWD pic.twitter.com/Rtb3luziFA — Chief Denton Carlson (@DentonLCarlson) December 25, 2022

On Monday, Chief Carlson tweeted that "significant progress" has already been made in the case, thanks to the public's help.

Thank you to everyone who has helped by providing information associated with the racist and homophobic incidents over the past few days.



We are continuing to investigate & have made significant progress. Once we have more info to share, we will provide the full details. — Chief Denton Carlson (@DentonLCarlson) December 26, 2022

Per KTVU, one of the victims, Elliot Ha, says he is "truly overwhelmed & grateful with the amount of support being shown towards me, Arine & the #StopAsianHate movement" after the video went viral.

So far, the TikTok has had 9.1 million plays and as 2.2 million likes.