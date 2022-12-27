This atmospheric river is going to continue bringing rain to the greater Bay Area, and snow to the Sierra, for most of Tuesday — and the rainfall totals are already looking impressive.

A flood watch is in effect in San Francisco until 4 p.m. today, and a flood advisory is in effect until 2 p.m., as this winter storm dumps significant amounts of water on the city and all over the Bay.

SF saw 1.27 inches of rain between midnight and 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS). And parts of the North Bay are expected to have significantly higher rainfall totals, with Mount Tam already seeing about three and a half inches as of 6 a.m.

The weather service has put multiple areas on alert for flooding, including in the Milpitas area. "Coyote Creek near Milpitas is forecast to approach 'Action Stage' but stay below 'Minor Flood Stage,'" the weather service said in a statement.

The weather service also issued warnings about pea-sized hail being possible this morning across parts of Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, along with possibly thunder and lightning, and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Winds were peaking even higher than that around the SF Peninsula this morning, even as high as 60 miles per hour — and the Bay Bridge railing slats were once again humming/singing. "SFO airport has seen gusts between 35 to 47 mph thus far," the weather service said. "Keep in mind that these windy conditions could also cause some downed branches/trees and make driving difficult."

Low-lying areas that tend to see minor flooding in San Francisco are likely going to see it this morning — like that underpass on Cesar Chavez at 101 — so avoid getting your car stuck in deep water.

The SF Department of Public Works is also giving out free sandbags — up to 10 per person — if your home is in danger of seeing flooding. The sandbags are available at the DPW operations yard at Kansas and Marin streets, near Cesar Chavez, between now and 2 p.m.

The rain is expected to let up and become light showers by late afternoon in SF, and as the system moves over the Sierra, it will be dumping a lot of snow there. As the Chronicle reports via the NWS Reno desk, up to 18 inches of "wet, cement-like snow" is likely to fall around the Tahoe area, and an avalanche watch has been issued.

But check out the satellite image... it just keeps coming.

It's not over yet. IR satellite 🛰️ showing more clouds coming to area, even behind this mornings rain and wind.#cawx pic.twitter.com/0h2Zqdqnrq — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 27, 2022

Top image via AccuWeather radar