- The first rainfall of the incoming atmospheric river will start falling in the North Bay Monday night. Rains will hit SF and the South Bay by tomorrow morning. [Chronicle]
- A flood watch has been issued for multiple cities including San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Boulder Creek. Localized flooding is possible through Tuesday afternoon with the storm being called a Category 4. [KPIX]
- Police in Menlo Park last week arrested a man on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of weapons. Kristian Arnaldo Arguello, who was previously prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition because of a criminal conviction, was allegedly found with an unregistered, AR-style rifle and two handguns, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition. [KPIX]
- Flight cancellations continue Monday at SFO and Oakland Airport due to freezing weather in the Midwest and on the East Coast, and residual issues from last week's storms. There were 49 flights canceled at SFO as of 7 a.m. today, and 33 flights canceled at Oakland Airport. [KRON4]
- The death toll from the storm has hit 52, with many killed during blizzard conditions in western New York that trapped them in their cars. [ABC 7]
- After Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen quit Twitter in protest of hate speech on the platform, county leaders debated whether to abandon the county's account, but they're keeping it for now. [Bay Area News Group]
- GLIDE Memorial Church once again hosted a celebretory Christmas service on Sunday, with performances by the GLIDE Ensemble and the Change Band, and they served over 2,000 meals for residents of the neighborhood. [Bay Area News Group]
- Democrats are making plans to go on the offensive over voting rights in multiple states in the new year. [New York Times]
Photo via CastroCam.net